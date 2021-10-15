Kenneth Donald Sampsell, 97, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg where the funeral will be held at 5 with Pastor Wayne S. Krell officiating.
Interment will be in Hartleton Cemetery with full military honors accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.