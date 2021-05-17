Kenneth E. Broscious, 93, of Sunbury and formerly of Shamokin, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Nursing and Rehabilitation at the Mansion, Sunbury.
He was born March 20, 1928, in Stonington, a son of the late Emerson and Evelyn (Wilhour) Broscious. Kenneth was married in 1968 to the former Rita M. (Kelser) Markle who preceded him in death in 1988.
He enlisted in the Air Force from Harrisburg on Dec. 28, 1950. During his enlistment, he served with the 6th Comm Construction squad. He received an honorable discharge on Nov. 29, 1954, from Brookley Air Force Base, Alabama.
Kenneth retired after 30 years of working as a heavy equipment operator with the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 542.
While residing in Shamokin, he was a member of Mother Cabrini Church. He enjoyed fishing and the beach, and was going to visit Vegas for the past 20 years!
Kenneth is survived by a stepson, James Markle and his wife Linda of Townsend, Del.; one sister, Arlene Broscious of Sunbury; nine grandchildren, Deborah Bixler and husband Ken, Fred Markle Jr., Rita Markle, Anna Garancheski and her husband Dean, Michelle Tracy, Nancy Biddle and her husband Charles, Ken Markle and his wife Jenny, Kevin Markle and Toni Bradley; 24 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren; special nieces, Sharon Raney and her husband Brett and Joyce Sanders and her husband Keith; and numerous additional nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Broscious; stepson, Fred Markle Sr.; and a grandchild, Deborah Crawford.
Services will be private for the immediate family.
Arrangements are by the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin.