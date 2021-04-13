Kenneth E. Catherman, 79, Millmont

Kenneth E. Catherman, 79, of 872 Canada Drive, Millmont, for 58 years, entered into rest Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home.
He was born Oct. 14, 1941, in Lewis Township, a son of the late Andrew and Esther (Dorman) Catherman. On Aug. 12, 1962, he married the former Beverly A. Colyer, who survives.
Ken was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 32 years. He then worked as roadmaster for Lewis Township for 20 years, until he retired on March 31, 2021.
He was a hard-working man and enjoyed raising horses, and farming.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 59 years, are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Timothy and Bridget Catherman of Mifflinburg, and Thomas Catherman and his partner Donald Fornwalt of Millmont; one daughter, Tina Erdley and her partner Lloyd Hoban of Alaska; one sister, Diane Hackenberg of Mifflinburg; six grandchildren and their spouses, Brandi and Jeff Spotts of Mifflinburg, Brad and Megan Catherman of Lewisburg, Dakota and Jessica Catherman of Millmont, Breonna Catherman of Mifflinburg, Kaitlyn Erdley of Millmont, and Brooke Catherman of Mifflinburg; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Catherman; and one sister, Linda McClintock.
Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
