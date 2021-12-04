Kenneth E. Hackenberg, 77, Kreamer

On Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, Kenneth Hackenberg passed from this life in to the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by his family.
Kenneth was born Aug. 14, 1944, to the late Lester and Mildred (Shambach) Hackenberg. On June 28, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart Marlene (Meiser) Hackenberg, who preceded him in death on Oct. 24, 2020.
Kenneth was a 1962 graduate of Middleburg High School. Following high school, he went on to Welding school in Ohio. He worked as a welder for most of his life, being employed at Norry Welding Company working on cement mixers. After retirement in 2008, he went back to work, this time as a chicken grower. He was employed at Kreamer Feed BJE. He loved working with the little chicks that were delivered by the thousands and enjoyed watching them grow. He enjoyed his work and always had a story to tell about them.
He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church of Middleburg.
He was involved in the Kreamer Boy Scouts Troop 400 for well over 20 years.
Kenneth had a smile that would light up the room. He would help anyone who was in need. He enjoyed traveling to Twinsburg, Ohio, every year with his wife for the Twin Festival. He enjoyed working with wood. He made wooden pens and cellphone holders and always gave them away. He seemed to always have a project in the works. He seemed to always be able to fix what was broken. He was a collector of Hess Trucks and enjoyed collecting stamps.
Surviving are his two daughters, Deborah Hackenberg of Sunbury, Lori Yearick and husband Kirk of Shamokin Dam; two sons, Daniel Hackenberg and wife Jennifer of Beaver Springs and Matthew Hackenberg of Kreamer, and three granddaughters who have brought great joy into his life, Mackenzie, Maddison and Maya Hackenberg, all of Beaver Springs. Also surviving are one brother, Tim (Laurie) Hackenberg of Middleburg; one sister Judy (Tim) Meiser of Beavertown; sister-in-law Kathy (Corey) Knepp of Middleburg, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene, and his brother Lynn Hackenberg.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. with Pastor Solomon Shaffer officiating.
Burial will be in Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Middleburg.
The family will provide flowers and ask that donations in Kenneth’s memory be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.