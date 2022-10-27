Kenneth E. Hackenburg, 93, of Millmont, entered into rest at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at home.
He was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Hartley Township, a son of the late Calvin and Fay (Zimmerman) Hackenburg. On April 2, 1949, he married the former Annabelle M. Smith, who preceded him in death Jan. 27, 2015.
He worked in the Laurelton Foundry from 1942-1946 until he graduated in 1946 from Laurelton High School. He was employed at the State Department of Forestry starting in 1947 and retired from the Laurelton Center in 1982.
Kenneth joined the Army and was stationed in Germany from 1950-1952.
He enjoyed his time playing baseball for Laurelton in 1946 and 1948, for Mifflinburg in 1950 and for Montandon in 1947 and 1949.
He was an active lifetime member of the Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, Laurelton, where he spent 40 years as the treasurer of trustees. He also spent 35 years as the Lincoln Chapel Cemetery treasurer.
Kenneth was a life member of Buffalo Valley Sportsmen’s Club, and a member of the Mifflinburg American Legion Post 410.
He was an avid Phillies, Eagles and Penn State fan, enjoyed researching Laurelton’s history, baking, hunting, fishing, mowing his grass, and spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Patti Hackenburg of Millmont; one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Richard Zimmerman of Millmont; former son-in-law, Craig Miller of Montgomery; five grandchildren and their spouses, Scott and Pam Hackenburg of Laurelton, Jodi and Chip Schlegel of Millmont, Christy Miller and Scott Hoffman of McEwansville, Jason and Deborah Zimmerman of Millmont, and Lindsey and Derrick Weller of Hagerstown, Md.; one step-granddaughter, Kelly and Ryan Smith of Cleveland, Ohio; nine great-grandchildren, Madison, Zach, Nicholas, Kelsey, Chase, Bryce, Quinn, Ian, and Greta; and one step-great granddaughter, Avery.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Hackenburg.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, 2350 Paddy Mountain Road, Millmont, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with the Rev. F. Jeffrey Mugridge officiating.
Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, PO Box 156, Laurelton, PA 17835.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.