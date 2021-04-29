Kenneth “Junior” E. Hubler Jr., 51, of Laurelton, entered into rest Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Nov. 21, 1969, in Sunbury, a son of the late Kenneth E. Hubler Sr. and Ethel “Dolly” (Simpson) Hubler. On Jan. 21, 2005, in Sunbury, he married the former Marie R. Lesher, who survives.
Ken attended Middleburg High School.
He was formerly employed at R.W. Bird Trucking, Pleasant Gap, for more than 20 years, where he was known by many for driving the only black truck.
Ken served as president of the Sunbury American Legion Riders. He enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 16 years, are one son, Derek Hubler and his partner Vanessa of Selinsgrove; five daughters and one son-in-law, D’Arcy and Cody Foster of Mazeppa, and Jamie, Tiffany, Ashley, and Courtney Hubler, all of Laurelton; and four grandchildren, Saige, Gage, Layne, and Victoria.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren, 46 Brethren Church Road, Mifflinburg, with Pastor Eric Reamer officiating.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
