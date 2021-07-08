Kenneth E. “Ken” Keister, 87, of Middleburg, passed away peacefully with family at his bedside, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center.
Ken was born May 21, 1934, in New Berlin, to the late Ernest and Esther Keister. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Eva Marie (Woodling) Keister; daughters, Brenda Keister and Dianne (Kevin) Nesbitt; son, Barry (Christa) Keister; grandsons, Adam (Abbie) Nesbitt (CPO, USCG) and Andrew (Kelly) Nesbitt (Major, U.S. Army); and four great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Matthew, Liam and Dagny.
His elder son, Darwin Lee Keister, passed away in 2005.
Ken proudly served 20 years in the Air Force. His many service awards include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Korean Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. After retiring as Master Sergeant in 1973, he became a certified welder, drove tractor-trailer and worked at New Cumberland Army Depot.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and beekeeping.
Visitation for friends and family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.
A private family burial with military honors will take place Monday morning in Adamsburg Cemetery, Beaver Springs.