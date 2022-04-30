Kenneth E. (Ken) Lower, 94, of Liverpool, entered eternal rest on Friday, April 29, 2022, at The Manor at Penn Village in Selinsgrove.
Ken was born on June 23, 1927, in Duncannon, a son of the late Ernest and Helen (Willi) Lower. He shared over 48 years of marriage with his beautiful bride, Ruth Elizabeth (Glace) Lower, who preceded him on March 15, 1995.
He was a 1945 graduate of Liverpool High School. He had been employed with Ott Packaging in Selinsgrove and was the co-owner of Lower’s Mobil Station in Liverpool.
Ken started the Bible Baptist Church in Liverpool in the late 50s where he was a life member.
He enjoyed gardening and watching Phillies baseball and Eagles football games. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. Ken rescued and loved many dogs, and he shared a special love for his Doberman, Dobbie.
Ken is survived by his three sons, Paul Lower and his wife Deb, Timothy Lower, and Jim Lower and his wife Kim all of Liverpool; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded by his parents; his loving wife; son, Dale Allen Lower; daughter, Helena Kay Lower; and brothers, Donald Lower and Wayne Lower.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Liverpool Bible Baptist Church with Pastor James Mento and Pastor Robert Gray officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in the Liverpool Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Ken to the Liverpool Baptist Church, 1148 Route 104, Liverpool, PA 17045.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front Street, Liverpool, has been entrusted with the arrangements.