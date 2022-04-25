Kenneth E. Metzger, 81, of Watsontown, Pa., Wolcott, N.Y., and Bushnell, Fla., died Sunday, April 24, 2022, peacefully in his home with his significant other, Linda Webb and family by his side.
He was born April 29, 1940, at home in Montgomery, Pa., a son of Earl E. and Florence M. (Moser) Metzger. He was married to Patricia A. Keister for 38 years until her death Jan. 6, 1999.
He was a self-employed dairy, beef and grain farmer in the Watsontown area; owner/operator of Cherry Grove Campground in Wolcott, N.Y., from 1990-2021; fishing expeditions and charter service on Lake Ontario for 25 years; and he also owned KEM Trucking for 10 years.
He was a 1958 graduate of Watsontown High School, and was formerly a member of the Army National Guard, an RV park member of Good Sam Club, and Northumberland County Farm Bureau.
Ken loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, boating, farming and tractors.
Surviving are a brother, Melvin P. Metzger, Lewisburg; and three daughters, Susan E. Kapp and her husband John of Hughesville, Linda L. Robbins of Montgomery, Connie M. Winter and her husband James of Watsontown; six grandchildren, Sarah A. Treese and her husband BJ of Cromwell, Conn., Jason K. Kapp and his wife Andrea of Duncannon, Pa., Corey E. Winter and his wife Sarah of Oliver Springs, Tenn., Lisa M. Brelsford and her husband Kahle of Montgomery, Clarissa J. Winter of Watsontown, and David Z. Robbins of West Chester, Pa.; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, father, mother, sister and one daughter.
Family and friends are invited for a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Erwin C. Roux, of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.