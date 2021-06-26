Kenneth E. Rathburn, 46, Stillwater

Kenneth E. "Kenny" Rathburn, 46, of rural Stillwater, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Huntington Township, Luzerne County.
Born Jan. 14, 1975, in Lewisburg, he was a son of Kenneth L. Rathburn, of Milton and the late Ann Louise (Carter) Rathburn.
Kenny was a 1994 graduate of Lewisburg High School and then faithfully served in the U. S. Marine Corps.
He worked as a corrections officer at SCI Dallas until his retirement this past September.
An avid outdoorsman, Kenny loved to hunt, fish and spend time in the woods. He also enjoyed metal detecting and spending time adventuring with the family he loved so much.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Rebecca A. Rampp; his five children: Alexis Rathburn, Thomas Rathburn, Gabriel Rampp and twin daughters: Emma and Grace Rathburn. Also surviving are two grandsons: Mikah Rathburn and Marco Campisi; and two sisters: Rebecca A. Strickland, of Elysburg, and Hannah Rathburn, of Laurelton.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758549, Topeka, KS 66675-8540 or to any Veterans organization of the donor's choosing.
The McMichael Funeral Home, Inc., of Benton is honored to serve the Rathburn Family.