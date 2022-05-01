Kenneth E. Reigel, 82, Lewisburg

On April 30, 2022, Kenneth Earl Reigel, loving husband and father of five children passed away at the age of 82. Ken was born Dec. 8, 1939, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. On May 9, 1959, he married the love of his life, the former Elma Louise Ensinger, who survives.
Ken worked as a coal miner and later as a truck driver for over 45 years. He drove for Clark’s Poultry, Paxinos, Branch Motor Express, Milton, and Yellow Freight, Lancaster and Knoxville, Tennessee. Ken also served as Vice-President of Teamsters Local Union 764 while at Branch Motor Express. He retired from Yellow Freight in 2009.
Ken was active in the church until his wife’s Alzheimer’s care required all his attention. He enjoyed playing games, family gatherings, and spending time with friends and family. Ken’s humor, wit, and gift of gab was known to everyone that met him. His entertaining storytelling was legendary as was his love for people.
In addition to his wife of 62 years, he is survived by four sons and three daughters-in-law, Randy and Solange Reigel of Parker, Colorado, Ken and Ellen Reigel of Ephrata, Karl and Valencia Reigel of Wyomissing, and Kevin Reigel of Enterprise, Alabama; one daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Wallace Keefer of Lewisburg; 12 grandchildren Mary Ruhl, Julian Reigel, Vincent Reigel, Curtis Reigel, Adrianne Nicholas, Deidre Heber, Karly Schott, Dottie Diener, Isaiah Reigel, Gabriel Reigel, Matthew Reigel and Neely Reigel; nine great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Larry Campbell of Sunbury; and one brother, Dean Reigel of West Cameron.
He is preceded in death by his older brother, Irvin Lamar Reigel.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Alan Tucker, officiating.
Burial will be in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.