Kenneth E. Reinard, 59, of Middleburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Jan. 14, 1964, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Carl H. Sr. and Beatrice E. (Schell) Reinard.
Ken was a 1983 graduate of Middleburg High School. He began his working career at Middleburg Yarn but spent most of his working life in the modular housing industry working at Poloron Homes and Excel Homes. He last worked at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
He enjoyed helping others and giving. One of his favorites charities was St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Ken will be remembered for his cooking talents.
Surviving are two sisters, Peggy (Steve) Keister of Middleburg and Linda Boyer of Mifflinburg; two brothers, Carson "Ed" (Mary Lou) Auman and Carl Jr. (Shelby) Reinard, all of Selinsgrove; and 11 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Bowersox; and two nieces, Andrea "Dolly" Bowersox and Angela Morgan.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. with his nephew, Eric Boyer officiating.
Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.