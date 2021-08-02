Kenneth G. Bailey, 91, of Zion Road, Middleburg, passed away Saturday evening, July 31, 2021, at his home.
He was born Oct. 18, 1929, in Selinsgrove, a son of the late George and Vera (Moyer) Bailey. He was married for 47 years to the former Mary K. Longer who preceded him in death in 2019. On Oct. 18, 2020, he married Mary E. (Bickhart) Dippery who survives.
Kenneth farmed and for 15 years had served as a custodian at the Beaver Adams School. He attended the Bible Baptist Church in Kreamer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising sheep, and never missed taking a drive in the country.
Surviving in addition to his wife are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and step-grand- and great-grandchildren; stepson, Boyd (Wendy) Dippery of Bartlett, Tenn.; two stepdaughters, Miriam and Jeff Austin of McAlisterville, and Deb Browne and her significant other, David Royer of Beaver Springs; nieces and nephews. He had several siblings.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Bailey Jr.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Bible Baptist Church, Kreamer followed by the funeral at 11 with pastors Thomas Krampert and David Arnold officiating.
Burial will be in Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Middleburg.
Arrangement are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.