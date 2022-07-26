Kenneth G. McCullion, 58, of Kreamer, and formerly of Bensalem, entered into rest Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 5, 1963, in Abington, a son of Carol A. Hubler of Kreamer and the late Gerald McCullion and late stepfather, Robert W. Hubler. On May 17, 2003, he married the former Molly S. Keiser, who survives.
Ken worked at USG in Danville.
Surviving in addition to his wife Molly, are one stepdaughter and son-in-law, Lynlee and Andrew Richmond of McAlisterville; one stepson, Lucas Payne of Middleburg; one sister, Colleen McCullion of Selinsgrove; one stepbrother, Robert Hubler Jr. and wife June of Delanco, N.J.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken’s memory may be sent to a charity of the donor’s choice.
To share in Ken’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.