Kenneth Irwin “Ken” Kaufmann, 75, of Lewisburg, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at his home.
He was born December 24, 1946 in Hempstead, N.Y., a son of the late Irwin “Pat” Kaufmann and Katherine “Kay” (Limbach) Klimpel. On October 25, 1969, he married the love of his life, Kathleen M. “Kathy” McDonald of Sioux Falls, S.D., in Omaha, NE.
Ken was a graduate of West Hempstead High School, Long Island, N.Y. (‘64) and the University of Nebraska Omaha (‘70), with a degree in law enforcement and corrections. From 1966-70 he was a United States Air Intelligence Specialist (Sgt) during the Vietnam War.
From 1971-1997 he worked for the United States Bureau of Prisons primarily as a Case Manager. After retiring from the Bureau of Prisons, he worked as a counselor for Snyder County Prison until 2003, as a counselor at the Betheseda Group Home until 2009, and then was a driver for Enterprise until 2014.
He was an active member of the Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, for the past 40 years, spending time as a Sunday school teacher and lector. He was on the Board of Directors at Haven Ministry and was also a volunteer at the Evangelical Hospital in Lewisburg.
The most important things in Ken’s life were his faith and his family. He loved caring for and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Ken also enjoyed exercising, jogging, and music. His favorite activity was going out with his wife and listening to live music every week, as well as attending jazz, blues, and bluegrass festivals with her. He was an avid sports fan and was a lifelong N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants fan.
Surviving are his three children Amy Coleman and her fiancé Jim Johnson, of Lewisburg, Matthew Kaufmann of Bethel Park, and Megan Kaufmann and her husband Kevin Jones, of Richmond, VA; nine grandchildren, Christian, Katelyn, and Alyssa Coleman, Grace, Gabriella, and Jacob Kaufmann, and Samantha, Wesley, and Spencer Jones. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Mary Kaufmann, of Fort Myers, FL, and Chris and Cindy Kaufmann, of Chester, NH.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Carl William Kaufmann in 1945.
Friends will be received from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg, where the funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Justin Lingenfelter, officiating.
Contributions in Ken’s memory may be made to Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.