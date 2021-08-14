Kenneth Joseph Coutts, 86, of Selinsgrove, was called to his heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 13. Born on Aug. 3, 1935, in Johnstown, Pa., the son of Kenneth and Mary Katherine Coutts.
At age 17, he committed his life to Jesus Christ whom he followed faithfully for 69 years. On Aug. 11, 1962, he married his college sweetheart, Judith P. Coutts. He earned a BA in Biology and Bible from Barrington College, A Master of Divinity from Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary and a Master of Psychology from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
He worked as a probation officer for 30 years in Bergen County, N.J. Ken took great delight in his family: his loving wife, his three daughters and their families. He loved playing in the great outdoors with his 16 grandkids, especially in the North Maine Woods. He enjoyed fellowship with the Church of the Nazarene.
He was Mr. Fix-it and there was plenty to fix. He was known to stay up late rocking and reading. He kept things lively with his banjo and continual supply of puns. He will be greatly missed by his wife, his two sisters, his three daughters and their families.
A celebration of Kenneth’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene, 543 W. Sassafras St., Selinsgrove followed by a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene.
The V. L. Seebold Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.