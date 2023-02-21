Kenneth J. Headings, 92, of Reedsville, went home to be with the Lord at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Kenneth was born Sept. 18, 1930, in Reedsville, to the late Mildred (Nagny) and Metz Headings. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mona L. (Baumgardner) Headings on May 22, 2021. They shared their life together for 70 years. He was also preceded in death by his son, Dr. Barry James Headings; and daughter, Linda Jean (Headings) Miller; as well as his three siblings, Louise (Headings) Coons, Metz Headings and Shirley (Headings) Morris.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa J. Woodring and husband Thomas R. Woodring of Mifflinburg. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Abby (Miller) Henry and husband Frederick Henry Jr. of Beaver Springs, Zachary Miller of Yeagertown, Brooke (Miller) Daubert and husband Matthew Daubert of Lewistown, Carly (Woodring) Miller and husband Simon Miller of Mifflinburg; and Tessa (Woodring) Pick and husband Makenna Pick of State College; and 12 great-grandchildren who always put a smile on his face.
Kenneth felt great joy when he was surrounded by his family and friends. He was his happiest in his garden, sharing his many vegetables with others. He was also a talented woodworker, hunter and handyman.
He was a member of the East Kishacoquillas Presbyterian Church in Reedsville since his birth in 1930 and served as an elder and trustee in the church throughout the years. He was also an active member in his community, heading many influential projects that benefited the people of Reedsville.
He served as the Reedsville postmaster from 1962 to 1990. He was known and admired by many during his 28 years at the Reedsville Post Office. He served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1953, and specialized in meteorology in the Korean War.
Kenneth will be missed by family, friends and all those who knew him. His memory will live in our hearts forever.
His family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the East Kishacoquillas Presbyterian Church in Reedsville. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m., with Rev. Joy Kauffman officiating.
Interment will be in Church Hill Cemetery, Reedsville, immediately following the service.
Arrangements are under the care of Henderson-Bohn Funeral Home, Reedsville. Online condolences may be offered at: www.bohnfuneralhome.com.