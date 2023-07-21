Kenneth John Kerlin passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
He was raised in Meiserville, attended Selinsgrove High School, and formerly resided in Middleburg. Ken served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Margaret Kerlin; a brother, Edward Boynce, and a son.
Surviving are two sisters, Rita and Carol; three brothers, Robert, Wayne, and Richard Kerlin; two daughters, and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove with Father Joshua Cavender Celebrant.
Burial with full military honors accorded by the Selinsgrove American Legion Post 25 and Selinsgrove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6631 will be in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
“His presence in our lives will be truly missed.”