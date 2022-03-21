Kenneth J. “Jim” Sprenkel, 74, of Middleburg, floated with his fishing pole on a boat to Heaven on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
He was married to the former Stella Miller who survives.
He was a 1965 graduate of Middleburg High School and served with the Pennsylvania National Guard being discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Earlier in life he was employed at Kreamer Feed and retired after many years of service with Wood-Mode.
Jim was a member of Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1173, Selinsgrove, and a life member of the Kreamer Sportsmans Club. He was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed woodworking.
Jim will be remembered for his habit of whistling.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Crystal and her husband Ed; a son, Chad and his wife Chrissy; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
Jim was born Sept. 23, 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Virginia Sprenkel, and by his dog, Gizmo.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 3.