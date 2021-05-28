Kenneth L. Kabonick, 71, of Coal Township, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after suddenly being stricken ill.
Born at home in Coal Township on April 23, 1950, he was the son of the late Edward F. and Bessie M. (Jeremiah) Kabonick. He graduated in 1968 from Shamokin Area High School and received an associate degree in engineering from Williamsport Area Community College. Kenneth “Ken” worked for a short period of time at Philco Ford and AMP prior to starting his career as a supervisor for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation from where he retired.
Ken was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and was a man of great faith and generosity. He was a loving son, brother and uncle who was always there for his family and friends. He enjoyed family gatherings, playing community and church softball, bowling (socially and leagues), hanging out with the guys at his brother’s garage, and bi-weekly breakfasts with friends. He had a great sense of humor and funny stories to make everyone laugh.
Ken was an avid hunter, fisherman, hiker and outdoorsman. He loved all nature, gardening, and raising various animals. His best buddy for the past 11 years was/is his loyal and obedient dog, Fritz.
Ken is survived by two brothers, Edward Kabonick (Bonnie) of Halifax, and Ronald Kabonick (Lisa) of Dornsife; four sisters, Judy Long of Sunbury, Bessie Mae Weikel (Glenn) of Coal Township, Cindy Kabonick of Linglestown, and Bonnie Kabonick (Richard) of Harrisburg; three nephews, Justin Kabonick (Jess), Kyle Kabonick, and Seth Kabonick; five nieces, Melinda Sherwood (Frank), Kimberly Weikel (Phillip), Amy Weikel, Kristen Weikel, and Kelsey Kabonick.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a brother, Rick K. Kabonick.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 46 N. Second St., Shamokin, with Pastor Samuel Bellavia officiating. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
Burial will follow the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury.
Arrangements are being handled by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.farrowfh.com