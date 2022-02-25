Kenneth Lee Mench, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully in his Danville home on Feb. 16, 2022.
He was born July 29, 1966.
Kenneth was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed watching football — his favorite team was the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ken was the son of the late Albert Mench and Shirley Mowery.
He is survived by his loving wife, Arlene Mench; his children, Matthew Mathias, Jared Mench, Cierra Haas, Sabrina Straub and Megan Mench; grandchildren, Carter Mench, Loren Mathias, Nathan Mathias, and Jamison Mathias; siblings, Albert Mench, Wanda Cashman, Keith Bower, and Rich Mench.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Carlene Scholl.
At the family’s discretion, no services will be held.