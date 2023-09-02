Kenneth L. Wetzel, 72, Mifflinburg

Kenneth Lee Wetzel, 72, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 5:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at his home.
He was born June 21, 1951, in Lewisburg, a son of Gladys Isabel (Dorman) Wetzel of Lewisburg and the late Donald Mattern Wetzel Sr. On Oct. 6, 1984, at the Messiah Lutheran Church, New Berlin, he married the former Patricia Ann Hackenberg, who survives.
Ken was a 1969 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He served in the Air Force from 1971 until his honorable discharge in 1975.
Ken was employed in maintenance at the Laurelton Center and the Harrisburg State Hospital from where he retired.
He was a member of the New Berlin American Legion Post 957.
Ken was a member of the St. John’s Union Church, Winfield.
He enjoyed woodworking, watching sports and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 38 years, are one son, Kyle A. Wetzel of Aliquippa; one brother and sister-in-law, Donald M. Jr. and Marcia Wetzel of Mifflinburg; one sister and brother-in-law, Judy Ann and William Chappell of Zephyrhills, Florida; and two grandchildren, Connor and Eleanor.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jack E. Wetzel.
The Wetzel family thanks the Hospice of Evangelical for their care.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Rev. Ricky Phillips, officiating.
Burial will be in the New Berlin Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
