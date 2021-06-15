Kenneth M. “Lash” Bardole, 84, of Danville, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home.
Born May 16, 1937, in Milton, he was the son of the late Samuel and Rosella (Rathburn) Bardole. On July 30, 1987, he married the former Justine L. Dunkle.
He attended Milton High School, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served honorably for more than 20 years.
In addition to his wife, Justine, he is survived by his three sons, Robert, Phillip and Kenny; four daughters, April, Kelly, Kathy, and Annette and her husband Keith Miller; and numerous grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or send the family condolences please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.