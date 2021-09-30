Kenneth R. “Ken” “Pap Barner” Barner, 79, of Middleburg, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the UPMC West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg.
Ken was born Feb. 12, 1942, in Port Trevorton, a son of the late Victor Barner and Emma Strawser. On Feb. 11, 1961, Ken married the love of his life, Miriam K. (Kratzer) Barner. They shared 60 years of creating special memories filled with a lot of love and laughter.
He was a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School. Ken retired from Superior Walls in New Holland, where he worked in research and development. He was a member of the Middleburg Moose Lodge 1229.
Ken enjoyed driving tractors, farming, fishing, hunting. Most of all, he loved to go to the races.
He is survived by his loving wife, Miriam; six awesome and wonderful children, Cathy Strawser, and her husband David, Mary Lou Berkheimer and her husband Andy, Wanda Bollinger and her husband Kevin, Penny Beachy and her husband Dave, Ken Barner Jr. and his companion Monika, and Pam Krahel and her husband John; 14 sweet and loving grandchildren, Heather Ryder and her husband Evan, Heidi Hoover and her husband Colby, Travis Strawser and his wife Jen, Brad Berkheimer and his wife Sammy, Kent Berkheimer and his wife Brandy, Dustin Hoke and his wife Rose, Lindsey Inch and her companion Frank Inch, Dutt Keister, Nickel Conrad and her husband Stephen, D.J. Beachy and his wife Sarah, Quartney Beachy, Kennedy Barner and companion Dalton, Felicia Krahel, and J.C. Krahel and his wife Christy; 28 precious great-grandchildren and one on the way; one brother, David Barner and his wife Doris; one brother-in-law, Richard Kratzer and his wife Bonnie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Faith Barner; great-grandson, Benjamin Ryder; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lester and Nora Kratzer; and step-father-in-law, Marvin Reich.
Per Ken’s request, services will be private.
The arrangements and care of Mr. Barner have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front St., Liverpool.