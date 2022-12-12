Kenneth R. Edwards, 85, of Turbotville, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Born Nov. 5, 1937, in Muncy, he was a son of the late Horace Clay “Red” and Mary Edna (Gordner) Edwards. On Oct. 12, 2013, he married Shirley R. (Fogelman) Braim and they have celebrated nine years of marriage.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served for nine years during the Vietnam War.
He retired from Industrial Marine Services in Virginia and had been a truck driver for many years earlier in life.
He was a member of the Muncy American Legion and Muncy VFW Post, the Muncy Masonic Lodge No. 299 F&AM, the Williamsport Consistory, and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge in Milton.
Ken loved music and dancing, and playing the fiddle.
Surviving besides his wife, Shirley, are three sons, Scott Edwards of Virginia, Kevin Strickland and his wife Brenda of Nescopeck, and Bill Strickland of Texas; two daughters, Kenna Andrews and Corinna Johnson and her husband Tyrone, all of Virginia; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Thomas L. Edwards of Virginia, and Robert R. Edwards of Florida; and one sister, Barbara Spad of Homer City, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Edwards; two sons, Kenneth Edwards Jr. and Gary Strickland; a brother, Jack Edwards; and a sister, Janet Franceskovc.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Erwin C. Roux of Zion Lutheran Church, Turbotville, officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Muncy Cemetery.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.