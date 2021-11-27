Kenneth R. Keister, 85, Mifflinburg

Kenneth R. Keister, 85, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at his residence.
Born on Dec. 23, 1935, in Lewisburg, he was a son of the late Willard W. Keister and Alice Winfred (Ranck) Keister. On July 31, 2000, he married the former Betty J. (Ross) Keister who passed away on July 31, 2000.
Kenneth worked at Yorktowne, Mifflinburg, for 37 years, retiring in 1999.
Kenneth was a member of the West End Fire Co where he served with the fire police.
Kenneth enjoyed hauling junk and collecting coins.
Surviving are three sons. Kenneth R. Keister Jr. of Mifflinburg, Mahlon R. Keister of Hartleton, Kent R. Keister of Lewisburg; one stepson, Roger W. Ross of Mifflinburg; two daughters, Marian R. Keister of Georgia and Maryet R. Keister of Mifflinburg; 13 grandchildren including Zachary and Dustin Keister, numerous great-grandchildren, two brothers and six sisters.
He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Desiree N. Keister; one brother and two sisters.
In keeping with Ken's wishes, there will be not services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kenneth`s memory may be sent to American Diabetes Association.
To share in Kenneth‘s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.