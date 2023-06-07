Ken entered eternal rest after his battle with cancer on June 1, 2023, at Geisinger, Danville, with his loved ones at his side.
Ken grew up and resided in Sunbury. He graduated from Shikellamy High in 1982 and attended SUN Vo-Tech for diesel mechanics. He was last employed by Bastian Tire as a tire salesman and prior to that he worked at Sunbury Frame & Alignment following graduation. He enjoyed his job and customers. When not working Ken enjoyed cooking for friends and family, collecting Hit & Miss Engines, NASCAR, and watching cooking shows.
He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Snyder, who resided with him; his children, Kyle Snyder and fiancée Kaitlyn, Sunbury and Kurtis Snyder and fiancée Sophia, McEwensville; a sister, Teresa Lahr and husband Norm, Dornsife; along with his nieces, Alyssa and Jessica; and nephew, Derek.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Robert F. Snyder; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service/picnic will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Wolfe’s Crossroads Pavilion, 176 Seven Points Road, Sunbury.
Burial will be at the family’s convenience.