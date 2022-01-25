Kenneth Ray Ulrich of Sherburne, N.Y., went to be with his beloved wife Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Ken was born Nov. 4, 1940, in New Berlin, Pa., the son of the late Ruth Ulrich. He graduated from Mifflinburg High School in 1958 and Mansfield State College in 1964. He married his college sweetheart, Carol Gardner in 1961 while working on his teaching degree.
Ken moved to New York and began his teaching career in 1964 at Earlville High School. He continued his teaching career at Sherburne-Earlville Central School after a school merger and remained until his retirement. Not only was he a well-respected and admired (and feared) history teacher, he also coached several sports with his passion being baseball.
Sports was a big part of his life. He played football, basketball and baseball in high school and football in college. Throughout his adult life, if he was not coaching, he was participating in some league sport, whether it be basketball or softball. He loved watching sports and talking sports and was a die-hard Yankees fan. He could sit for hours and hours whether you liked it or not and spout off statistic after statistic.
Another passion of Ken’s was the outdoors. He was a lifelong hunter and looked forward to deer season every year. He loved being outdoors, camping and horseback riding with his family. He loved history and never missed a chance to stop at an empty field and explain the historical significance of a long ago fought battle to his children.
Above all else, Ken loved his family and his God. He was a devoted husband, father and deeply devout man. Only a global pandemic could keep Ken from church. His faith was his rock and it kept him strong. He was a member of the Christian Baptist Church of Sherburne. He was an active member of the Gideons and would distribute Bibles as part of their mission.
Surviving are his children, Kenneth and Tammy (Goss) Ulrich of Port Deposit, Md., Mark and Patricia (Fisher) Ulrich of Crossville, Tenn., Susan and Alan Sanders of Cartersville, Ga., and Michael and Sabrina (Rowe) Ulrich of Sherburne, N.Y.; grandchildren, Ethan, Caleb, Noah, Alexandra, Sophia, Jonathan, Sierra, Kenneth; stepgrandchildren, Jeanette, Ashton and Elena; sisters, Kathleen (Bill) Yaeger of Ormond Beach, Fla., Hope (Art Lawson) Wehner of Palm Coast, Fla., Susan (John) Orman of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Deborah (Tom) Percival of Palm Coast, Fla.
He was predeceased by his much-loved wife, Carol in 2015; and his beloved son, Jonathon in 1977; a stepgranddaughter, Tracy Lynn Fisher; and a special “Fresh Air” son, Felipe Pagan, who spent many summers with the family.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 10 S. Main St., Sherburne, N.Y.. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service.
Interment will be private at the convenience of his family.
Contributions in Kenneth’s memory may be made to Gideons International, www.gideons.org; or Sherburne Emergency Squad, PO Box 924, Sherburne, NY 13460.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com