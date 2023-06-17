Kenneth T. Shuck, 94, Mifflinburg

Kenneth Theodore Shuck, 94, of 127 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg, entered into rest surrounded by his family, at 12:40 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg, where he resided for 13 days.
He was born April 2, 1929, in Mifflinburg, a son of the late Theodore D. and Miriam E. (Kelly) Shuck. On Feb. 7, 1947, at the St. John’s Reformed Church Parsonage, he married the former Anna Mae Smith, who survives.
Ken attended the Mifflinburg Area Schools.
He was a faithful member of the St. John’s United Church of Christ, Mifflinburg, for over 70 years, where he served on church council, as an Elder and Deacon, and Sunday School Secretary for 35 years.
Ken was a self-employed dairy and crop farmer in Lewis Township, where he and his wife operated Lime Ridge Farm.
He was active in the Mifflinburg Young Farmers, 50 year member of the Dairylea Co-op 20 year treasurer of the Union County FFA Fund, honorary member of the Mifflinburg FFA, member of the Buffalo Valley Sportsmen’s Club, Mifflinburg, Free and Accepted Masons Lodge #370, Mifflinburg.
Ken was a charter member of the Rapid Run Rod and Gun Club, where he served as cabin president for 25 years. He was a 12 year school board member of the Mifflinburg Area School District, 24 year chairman of the Lewis Township Supervisor and was the primary leader in building the Lewis Township Municipal building in Millmont.
He served 41 years as a member of the Snyder/Union County Committee Department of Agriculture, Director and Secretary of the Mifflinburg Farmers Exchange, and member of the PA Farmers Association.
After retiring from dairy farming, Ken worked at the Roupp Funeral Home, Mifflinburg, for 12 years.
He received the Union County Outstanding conservation farmer award in 1984, and 1975 Region III Award for outstanding Young Farmer over 30 years old.
Ken enjoyed going on mountain rides, watching the Philadelphia Phillies, playing cards, attending his grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events, and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 76 years are two daughters and sons-in-law, Jean and Cliff Ressler, and Linda and Ray Gessner all of Mifflinburg; grandchildren and their spouses, Kelly and Duane Snayberger, Chad and Shelby Gessner, and Traci and Deken Kline, all of Mifflinburg; six great-grandchildren, Abigail and Adam Snayberger, Brooke and Gavin Gessner, Kendra and Avery Kline, all of Mifflinburg; one sister and brother-in-law, Helen and John Benfer of Mifflinburg; and one brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Nancy Shuck of Mifflinburg.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Myron Shuck; one granddaughter, Lisa Ann Gessner, and one great-granddaughter, Madison Jean Snayberger.
Ken’s family would like to thank his caregivers Lavone Delsite, Margaret Brown, and Linda Zimmerman.
Family and friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at the St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 1, with Rev. Ted Justice, officiating.
Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.