Kenneth W. Ross, 93, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at RiverWoods Nursing Facility, Lewisburg.
He was born Sept. 3, 1928, in Forest Hill, a son of the late Joseph and Elva (Chamberlain) Ross. On Oct. 1, 1949, he married the former Anna Lee Hollar, with whom he was blessed to share more than 66 years of marriage before her passing on July 16, 2016.
Kenneth is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Harvey Graybill of Mifflinburg; one son and daughter-in-law, Karl and Joan Ross of Mifflinburg; one granddaughter and husband, Amy and Tony Weller of Lewisburg; one grandson, Travis Ross of Mifflinburg; two great-granddaughters, Kari Ann Weller Walls and Rebekkah Weller and fiancé Bryce Koonsman; one great-great-grandson, Wyatt Walls; two nieces, three nephews, and one sister-in-law, Beatrice Derr of North Carolina.
At the age of 15, he went to work at a sawmill, then for Philco Ford Cabinetry, Watsontown, and finally at Chef Boyardee, Milton, where he retired in 1994. In his retirement years, he was a driver for Union Snyder Transportation Agency.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling, spending time with his grandchildren, great-granddaughters, and family. He helped build two homes and built two new houses of his own. He laid up mountain stone fireplaces and a mountain stone front on his house. He enjoyed walks in the forest searching for interesting stones, fossils, Indian relics, and going on Canada fishing trips, and having coffee with his buddies at McDonalds.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Forrest H. Ross; sister, Winifred (Ross) Wirth Stroup; and half-sister, Goldie Chamberlain.
Ken will be remembered as a friendly social person. His enjoyment was talking and spending time with family, friends and strangers. He could strike up a conversation with total strangers and leave telling them he made a new friend.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at RiverWoods for their constant care and to the hospice nurses and aides for their wonderful care.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 3, with Pastor Alan Doebler officiating.
Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837, or Heritage Springs Memory Care, 327 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
