Kermit J. Long, 91, of Witmer Drive, Northumberland, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Oct. 5, 1930, in West Cameron Township, Northumberland County, a son of the late Carmie C. and Polly E. (Klinger) Long. On Nov. 15, 1952, he married the former Vivian L. Swartz who survives.
Kermit attended West Cameron schools and was a 1948 graduate of Trevorton High School.
In July of 1952, he joined the Army, served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in June of 1954 with the rank of Corporal.
In addition to his wife of 69 years, Kermit is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Douglas and Deb Long of Newton, N.C., and Kevin Long and companion Melissa of Kramer; two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Donald Miller of Sunbury and Wendy and Scott Jones of Middleport; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Jack Cooper of Ephrata.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Wagner.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Keith Bunch officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.