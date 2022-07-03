Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.