Kevin D. Hestor, 58, of Moyers Road, Middleburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born on March 16, 1964 in Lewisburg, a son of Kay Moyer and the late Lenus “Peanut” Hestor. He was married to Elizabeth “Beth” (Lenhart) Hestor who survives.
Kevin was a graduate of West Snyder High school.
He was an avid hunter and firearms enthusiast.
He loved his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren and loved his friends here in Pennsylvania and Idaho. He took pride in his work. He owned and operated Hestor’s Construction.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are one daughter, Ashley Keister and significant other, Trey Toland; one son, Andrew Hestor and fiancée, Steph Krieger; grandchildren, Allison and Kayden Keister and Ethan Hestor; one brother and sister in law, Todd and Katrina Hestor; nieces and nephews, Katie Hestor and significant other, Eli Stem, Taylor and Garrett.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.