Kevin E. Long, 57, of Route 204, Winfield, passed away Saturday morning, June 19, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 22, 1963, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Paul and Betty Jane (Chubb) Long. He was married on July 9, 2004, to the former Lynda S. Botteicher who survives.
Kevin had been employed for 38 years at Ritz-Craft, Mifflinburg, until illness forced his retirement.
He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved anything having to do with racing. He enjoyed grilling, loved his music, and will be remembered as a master fixer who could repair anything.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a stepdaughter and her husband, Abby and Jacob Matthews; two grandchildren, Briar and Josi; a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Terry Witmer; and his niece, Stacey.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Middleburg Fire Hall with Pastor David Walter officiating, followed by a luncheon at noon and visitation until 2 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.