Khristopher Paul Shaffer, 42, of Danville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 9, 1979, a son of the late Edward Shaffer and Roberta Shaffer of Danville.
He was employed as a foreman at Sudol Paving and Excavation since high school. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, enjoyed golfing with his brothers, and mostly enjoyed spending time with his boys, who were the light of his life.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his two sons, Jaxson and Atticus Shaffer; brothers, Travis and his wife Ashley Shaffer of Danville, Chad Shaffer of Danville; his "Gram" Norma Jean Shaffer Erlston; his sons' grandparents, Eric and his wife Jamie Becker of Danville; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Dawn Becker in 2018; a sister, Amanda Jean Shaffer; as well as a grandfather, Paul E. Shaffer.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at St. James United Church of Christ, 1381 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821 with the Rev. Michael Jarrett officiating. Friends are invited to a visitation at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Brady Funeral Home of Danville.