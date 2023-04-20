SUNBURY — Earth Day is right around the corner, and if you’ve been looking for a fun way to celebrate in a family-friendly way, look no further than the annual Kid-A-Palooza at Whispering Oaks Vineyard, where there’s plenty of food, games and live entertainment to keep everyone happy all afternoon.
The event is scheduled for noon-4 p.m. Sunday at Whispering Oaks.
Kid-A-Palooza began in 2017 as a way to celebrate Earth Day in a kid-friendly fashion, said Tracey Bonney, co-owner of Whispering Oaks.
“We’ve got lots of space and a nice breeze, and we wanted to host an outdoor celebration in honor of Earth Day. We wanted to get kids involved,” she said.
Activities scheduled for the day include an eco-friendly slime making station, a Fairy hair booth, a cookie decorating stand, a fun photo booth, a Fairy garden station and crafts.
“Whispering Oaks sets up yard games, a seed planting station, and a kite flying area that are complementary, and intended to be an outdoor celebration of Earth Day. Guests are invited to bring along their own kites but there will be some for sale as well,” she said.
Co-sponsoring the event is Heath’s Gym Dance Crew, a competitive local dance team.
“Last year the dance crew came on board and we coupled up the event as a fundraiser,” she said. “It allowed for more things for kids to do and became more involved and raise money for some of the trips they take to places like New York City and Lancaster or Kalahari.”
The dancers will offer a variety of games, activities, and tasty treats for a small fee as a fundraising effort for the team, explained Bonney.
“Treats offered by the dance team include hot dogs, popcorn chicken, macaroni and cheese, soupies, cookies, cake pops, air fried Oreos, popcorn and Sno Cones,” she said. “This year, in addition to all of the games and goodies the dancers will be selling, Ard's Farm will be on site with their new ice cream truck.”
The tasting room bar will also be open with its usual offerings.
Live entertainment for the afternoon will be provided by The Codi and Joe Show, made up of
Codi Gaboff, Joe Gaboff and Jesse Heath. The group has been together for the last 12 years, said Codi Gaboff.
"Joe and I met in college and started playing music together — then we invited my brother, Jesse, to join the band and play upright bass,” she said.
The group looks forward to playing at Kid-A-Palooza every year.
“It’s going to be a super fun day,” said Gaboff. “Whispering Oaks is such a beautiful venue, and we look forward to playing there every year. You can’t find a prettier view.”
Gaboff said they’r happy to be part of offering such a fun opportunity for families to get out and enjoy some fresh air, live music, food and games.
“It’s the perfect way to celebrate Earth Day. I’d say most people let the holiday pass them by without much thought; this is a way to truly enjoy it.”
The band will be playing “all your favorites," including rock, pop, country, blues, folk, punk and originals.
"We do a little bit of everything, in our own style,” said Gaboff. “We love to take requests, even if we have to wing it. We also love to joke around and have some fun with each other and the audience. We’re a family, so we definitely get a little silly sometimes.”
There is no admission for the venue which includes live music and games for all ages.
“We will have little bounce house for toddlers and games appropriate from younger kids all the way up to teens,” said Bonney. “There will be a wide variety of things for all ages, and kite flying is always fun."
Bonney said she expects anywhere from 100-200 people and is hopeful the weather cooperates.
Kid-A-Palooza will be held from noon until 4 p.m. at Whispering Oaks Vineyard, 1306 State Route 61, Sunbury. For more information, visit www.whisperingoaksvineyard.com or call 844-WOV-WINE.