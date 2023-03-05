LEWISBURG — More than 100 people, many of them young children, took a Saturday morning “Walk on the Wild Side,” at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, where representatives from T&D Cats of the World brought a Madagascar hissing cockroach, a bearded dragon and a hedgehog for everyone to see up close.
The kids were excited and curious; many parents, smiling, not so much, at the sight of the large cockroach.
“I just love watching the children,” said Michele Hauck, “but I think I’ll pass on holding a cockroach.” Hauck, of New Columbia, was there with her children Jonah, 7, Averie, 3, and Jensen, 10 months.
Getting up close to the cockroach was no problem for Jennie Rosen, 8, of Millton, who was there with her mother, Annette.
Tyler Mattern watched as his daughter, Alexis, 5, moved closer and closer to the cockroach and hedgehog.
Jennifer Mattive and Jan Faust, who were there from T&D Cats, explained to everyone that the animals they brought with them were not commonly seen in their wildlife refuge in Snyder County.
“In fact, the cockroach is a pet of my son’s,” she said. “It’s harmless.” and to prove so, she allowed some of the children to pet it. As she talked to the crowd, Marttive held the bearded dragon close to her chest.
She said it was found most commonly in Australia. Kids wanted to pet it, but Mattive said that the dragon would be scared of strangers touching it.
Mattive explained that many of the smaller animals at the refuge came as a result of obtaining them from animal shelters.
Marlon Jenkins and his wife Norma, of Lewisburg, came with their two kids, Adam, 7, and Paul, 5.
Marlon said this was the first time he had been in the museum, although he had heard a lot about it. He said he was impressed by how this exhibition had come to Lewisburg.
“My kids, they’re jumping up and down, so excited to be here,” Marlon said.
Mattiive and Faust were at the museum for two hours, and new kids kept coming in to see the animals. “It’s nice to see these kids and how curious they are. We’re seeing a lot of people today — maybe more than we thought would come, and that’s great.”