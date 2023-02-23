LEWISBURG — As the high school basketball season hustles into late February and March, having an experienced lead guard is a luxury not every squad possesses when they find themselves in win-or-else playoff scraps.
In senior Sophie Kilbride, Lewisburg has the sort of veteran performer who loves having the ball yo-yo off her fingertips as she’s setting up a defender for a drive to the hoop, creating space for a perimeter jumper or finding a teammate with a quality look.
Plus, the kid really likes to harass those on the other side.
Beginning her final postseason run in a Green Dragons uniform Thursday night, Kilbride put together a terrific effort in what likely was her final home appearance, scoring 19 points, snaring five rebounds, and dishing out several assists as Lewisburg opened District 4 Class 4A play with a 42-28 victory over Athens in a quarterfinal-round encounter.
“I think it’s great,” Kilbride added. “It shows that we know how to win (scrappy) games.”
Freshman Maddy Moyers, in her first career postseason outing, flashed her impressive quicks in the transition game by adding 12 points to the Lewisburg ledger – 10 in the opening half. Senior Keeley Baker chipped in seven points and snared 10 rebounds for the third-seeded Dragons.
Energetic man defense also was a constant for the Dragons, who forced 24 turnovers — 17 in the first half. They yielded just six buckets.
“I really love playing defense,” Kilbride said. “And I really like getting on people.”
Up next for Brent Sample’s squad is a date with No. 2 Jersey Shore in the District 4 Class 4A semis at a date, time, and site to be determined. Shore, which split two regular-season contests with Lewisburg, popped Montoursville 62-45.
Karlee Bartlow led Athens (14-9) with nine points.
While Kilbride opened the contest by posting Lewisburg’s first six points, the Green Dragons were unable to create any separation until Moyers hopped off the bench and sandwiched two buckets off steals around two Baker free throws. Helped Lewisburg build a 12-5 lead.
“I think our defense really starts our offense,” Moyers said. “Everyone out there played good defense.”
“Maddy’s super athletic,” Kilbride added. “She’s like a big asset. I love playing with her.”
With the Dragons struggling to finish — unless they were in transition — they used their defense to bottle up Athens throughout the 32-minute exercise and limit the Wildcats’ offensive effectiveness. While Athens didn’t register a field goal in the second quarter, the Wildcats stayed in range by burying eight of their 10 free-throw attempts.
Since Moyers added six points and Kilbride four, the Dragons led 22-13 at the half.
Although Maddie Still’s early putback had Lewisburg up 11 (24-13), Athens rattled off the next eight points of the third to make it a one-possession game — Emma Bronson bagged two freebies, while Addy Wheeler and Bronson buried 3-balls — yet could draw no closer.
Kilbride sank the back end of a two-shot look, Teagan Osunde stuck back a miss and was fouled yet didn’t complete the and-one, and Kilbride’s drive to the basket had the Dragons up eight (29-21) and restored some order. Baker’s conventional three-point play and Kilbride’s finish at the hoop — she was unable to polish off the and-one — put Sample’s squad ahead 36-24 with 6:22 to go.
“We have some great leadership,” Sample said of the Dragons responding after Athens pulled within three. “This was a team win."
Not too shabby for a team that hadn’t played a game in some two weeks.
Nonetheless, the Dragons survived – and advanced to play again.
“We weren’t really nervous,” Moyers said. “I think everyone was just excited (to play).”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A QUARTERINFAL
LEWISBURG 42, ATHENS 28
Athens (14-9) 28
Emma Bronson 1 4-6 7; Karlee Bartlow 2 4-4 9; Addy Wheeler 1 2-2 5; Natalee Watson 0 2-2 2; Sara Bronson 2 1-2 5. Totals: 6 13-16 28.
3-point goals: E.Bronson, Bartlow, Wheeler.
Fouled out: None.
Did not score: Mya Thompson, Kendra Merrill, Abby Burgess, Ravyn Glisson, Izzy Davis.
Lewisburg (16-7) 42
Sydney Bolinsky 0 0-1 0; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Elsa Fellon 0 0-2 0; Sophie Kilbride 7 4-7 19; Keeley Baker 2 3-5 7; Maddy Moyers 5 2-3 12; Teagan Osunde 1 0-1 2. Totals: 16 9-19 42.
3-point goals: Kilbride.
Fouled out: None.
Did not score: Addy Wuerderman.
Score by quarters
Athens;5;8;9;6 — 28
Lewisburg;12;10;9;11 — 42