Two years ago Pennsylvania passed Act 77, which opened up mail-in voting to anyone. With this law Pennsylvania joined other states using universal mail-in voting with no problems and no fraud.
At the time, then-Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman called the law “the most significant modernization of our elections code in decades.”
Easy mail-in voting proved wildly popular, perhaps even a life-saver during the 2020 Election before a coronavirus vaccine was available. In fact, approximately 30% of Pennsylvania voters have now used mail-in ballots leading to extraordinarily high voting percentages.
It seemed government finally did something for the people and for our democracy by expanding voting and making it easier for more people.
What? Expanding voting? Making it easier to vote? Republicans just can’t stand that. So Republican legislators, including many who voted for the original bill, sued to overturn Act 77—and the Commonwealth Court of PA struck down Act 77 on party lines.
And Corman, who somehow thinks he should be Governor?
He’s now flip-flopped from just two years ago. He praised the Commonwealth Court’s decision saying he had “no confidence in mail ballots” without offering a single reason.
It’s easy to fix a bill and smooth out the rough edges. It happens all the time. But that’s not what Republicans want. They want to kill mail-in voting.
Taylor Barton,
State College