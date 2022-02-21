Kim A. Peterson, 67, of Singing Bridge Road, McClure, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, peacefully at his home.
He was born Oct. 26, 1954, in Lewistown, a son of the late Donald and Nancy (Hoffman) Peterson. On Feb. 21, 1976, he married Marsha (Burd) Peterson who preceded him in death on Jan. 29, 2018.
Kim attended Delhaus High school.
He worked at U.S. Steel Corporation in Fairless Hill and retired from the Midd-West School District.
In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, vacationing at the shore and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 942 in McClure where he enjoyed spending time with good friends.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Jeff A. and Lindsey Peterson; one daughter and son-in-law, Stacey L. and Shawn Dorman; five grandchildren, Kegan, Noah, Olivia, Rylee and McKinlee; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Theresa Peterson and Brian and Diane Peterson; two sisters, Shelley Peterson and spouse Donna Williams and Lisa Mahdad; two step-siblings, Linda Beddia and Donald Peterson.
Friends and family will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will begin at 10:30.
Burial will follow in McClure Union cemetery.