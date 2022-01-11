Kim M. Dooley, 66, of Sunbury, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born to Harry and the late Shirley Dailey on Feb. 3, 1955, in Sunbury.
Kim graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1973 where she met her husband of 38 years, Steven M. Dooley. Together, they had two children, Matthew and Erin.
Kim made many friends throughout her life and professional career, most recently retiring from her position as an accounting clerk at Weis Markets, Inc. in 2017.
Following her retirement, Kim cherished her role as a grandmother to Connor Dooley, son of Matthew and his wife Lisa, and Emerson Dooley, son of Erin.
In addition to her father, husband, children and grandchildren, Kim is survived by her six siblings, Tracy A. Dupuch and husband Dennis, of Marsh Harbour Abaco, Bahamas, Harry L. Dailey, of Wilton Manors, Fla., E. Paul Dailey and wife Cindy, of Sunbury, David P. Dailey and wife Michelle, of Kissimmee, Fla., Jamie L. Dailey, of Northumberland, and Kerry J. Wolfe, of Sunbury.