Kim R. Kratzer, 70, Selinsgrove

It is with great sadness that the family of Kim R. Kratzer of 1980 Route 204, Selinsgrove, announce his passing on Nov. 25,2022, at the age 0f 70 years.
Kim was born May 3, 1952, in Sunbury, Pa., to the late Gardie R. and Irene S. (Long) Kratzer.
Kim married the former Nancy A Pekarski, who survives, on May 22, 1971. He was a 1970 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School and a 40-year employee of Wood–Mode Inc. in Kreamer.
Kim was a member of the Selinsgrove Athletic Council and active in the youth athletic programs. He was a PIAA official, officiating both football and softball games. Kim enjoyed being in the outdoors and was an avid hunter and gardener. He also looked forward to his yearly fishing trip to Canada with his son and nephew.
Kim was involved in sports his entire life. He participated throughout his school years as well as later in life on several of the local slow pitch softball teams, Nilus, Airport Restaurant, KFC, and Kratzerville Fire Company to name a few. He would also find himself coaching several of his sons sports teams throughout the year, volunteering his time and years of experience to the young players. Kim followed his passion and love of sports and continued on to become a PIAA official. He made many good friends and looked forward to working with the football and softball crews he was on. Kim’s greatest joy was watching his children and grandchildren succeed in life and in sports. He was always there for a word of encouragement or a quiet ear to listen to their struggles. Whether in the stands or by the fence he was always there watching and cheering us on, and always will be.
In addition to his wife of 51 years, Kim is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Heidi (Kratzer) and Paul John; two sons Seth Kratzer (Autumn Geiswite) and Zachery Kratzer; three grandchildren, Tyler Kratzer Gemberling, Gaven Kratzer and Makenna Kratzer; one sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Larry Weaver; one brother-in-law John Pekarski (Marion Spigelmeyer); two sisters-in-law Sandra Pekarski, Julie Pekarski (Don Skinner); his nieces and nephews, Tana (Weaver) Heffner, Chris Weaver, Jennifer Beaver, Heather (Beaver) Fogarty, Christopher Beaver, Corey Pekarski and Casey Pekarski.
Kim was proceeded in death by his daughter Angela M (Kratzer) Herman; granddaughter Raylee Lou Herman; niece, Stacey Lynn Connelly; nephew, Michael Beaver and two sisters, Becky Beaver and Penny Wright.
A viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, and on Friday, Dec. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by the services at 11 with Deacon Richard Owen officiating.
Burial will be in Shreiner’s Cemetery in Selinsgrove.