Kim (Rader) Wills, 65, of Phoenix, Arizona, died suddenly Thursday, March 24, 2022.
She was born July 17, 1956, in Danville, Pa., the youngest child of Robert D. and V. Doris Rader.
She grew up in Northumberland, Pa., and graduated from Shikellamy High School, class of 1974.
Kim was employed by Southwest Airlines in Dallas/Fort Worth and Phoenix for 42 years, retiring in 2020.
Kim was preceded in death by former husband, Robert W. Wills; and by her eldest brother, Robert D. Rader.
She is survived by her current husband, Samuel C. Davis; son, Joshua R. Davis; and stepdaughter, Jamie Bence. Kim’s surviving siblings are eldest sister, Sandra L. George, and brothers, Roger D. Rader and Randall D. Rader.
A Celebration of Life for Kim will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, in Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Love Pup Foundation, online.