Kim (Strube) Scartelli passed away Aug. 10, 2022, from ovarian cancer at the age of 52. She was the devoted wife of David Scartelli for 26 years, and loving mother to her two sons, Ethan and Jack Scartelli.
Kim dedicated her life to her family, faith, and community with an infectious spirit of positivity, joy, entrepreneurism and volunteerism. She was born and raised in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of William Curtis Strube (deceased) and Janet Grace (Hoetker) Strube (Canton, Michigan). She was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. A graduate of Glendale High School, Kim received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Bucknell University, and a Master of Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University.
Kim’s professional career began at Ritz-Craft Corporation in Mifflinburg, where she met the love of her life, David, whom she wed in 1996. She served as a Financial Analyst at Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan for six years, establishing family roots in Canton, Michigan. Her career of personal business and consultancy endeavors in Michigan included owner and manager of Curves for Women franchises in Canton, Plymouth, and South Lyon; Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N Bake Pizza of Canton; The Department of Help; and A123 Systems (Livonia). Over the years Kim was honored for her business accomplishments and community contributions as Canton Chamber Businessperson of the Year (2012), Curves International Business Leadership Award (2010), and recipient of the Canton Community Supporter Award in (2010).
Kim served in a volunteer capacity as Treasurer and Chairman of the Board for the Canton Chamber of Commerce. She served tenures as President, VP of Finance, and Sustainer Advisor to the Board of the Junior League of Ann Arbor, as Treasurer/Secretary for six years for the Canton Partnership for Arts and Humanities, as PTO Treasurer at Workman Elementary, Treasurer of the Plymouth Canton Music Boosters, and as Board Member of the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MIOCA).
From the age of 10 until her passing, Kim was an active attendee and supporter of the American Youth Foundation’s Camp Miniwanca, where she and decades of young women and men have learned the guiding philosophy of living “my own self, at my very best, all the time.”
Kim is survived by husband, David Scartelli; sons, Ethan and Jack Scartelli; mother, Janet (Hoetker) Strube; brother, Randall (Denise) Strube; father-in-law, Joseph (Karol) Scartelli, of Selinsgrove; sister-in-law, Lisa Scartelli; and nieces, Victoria and Olivia Strube.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The American Youth Foundation — “My own self, at my very best, all the time” invites everyone to celebrate our own selves (our own uniqueness and value), to strive to be at our very best (our own best, guided by our beliefs), all the time (inspiring mindfulness and resilience). Our hope is that every person immersed in the AYF experience will find the motto as a source of inspiration throughout their life.
Visitation for Kim will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at McCabe Funeral Home, 851 N. Canton Center Road, Canton, Michigan. She will lie in state on Monday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas a’Becket Catholic Church, 555 S. Lilley Road, Canton.
Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MIOCA) — The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MIOCA) strives to save lives by promoting the early detection of ovarian cancer and improved treatment outcomes. MIOCA raises awareness of ovarian cancer, provides resources and support to survivors and their families, advocates both locally and federally, educates Michigan communities, and funds innovative ovarian cancer research.