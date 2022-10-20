Kimberly A. (Ecker) Olson, 43, of Northumberland, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born May 8, 1979, in Shamokin, a daughter of Robert L. Jr. and Judith A. (Grayeski) Ecker of Mount Carmel, who survive.
On June 17, 2008, Kimberly married Matthew G. Olson of Northumberland, who survives. They celebrated their 14-year anniversary this year.
She was a member of Northumberland Hook & Ladder. Kimberly enjoyed cooking, spending time with her friends, family and her two bulldogs, Higgins and Betty. Most of all, she loved to travel whenever she could with her husband.
Kimberly is a graduate of Mount Carmel High School Class of 1997. She went on to attend Susquehanna University and earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2001. She and Matthew owned and operated Bottleworks, Sunbury and Taste of Philly, Selinsgrove. She went on to work for Web Clients, Harrisburg, and then for Wise Chips, Berwick, for the past 3 years.
In addition to her parents and husband, Kimberly is survived by one brother, Robert L. Ecker III of Mount Carmel; one sister, Jennifer M. Wojtowicz of Mount Carmel; one nephew, Orion Wojtowicz; father and mother-in-law, Ronald E. Sr. and Joyce E. Olson of Shamokin Dam; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald E. Jr. and LeAnn Olson of Redington Beach, Fla.; and one sister-in-law, Angie M. Olson of Shamokin Dam, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and one uncle, Gary Grayeski.
A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family via social media.
