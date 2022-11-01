Kimiko S. Bush, 80, of Milton, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home.
Born Aug. 12, 1942, in Tokyo, Japan, she was a daughter of the late Sadakichi and Tsuneko Suzuki. On Aug. 6, 1975, she married Dale E. Bush and together they celebrated 47 years of marriage.
Kim worked as an LPN at Kramm’s Nursing Home in Watsontown, and also with Bayada Home Health Care. She enjoyed walking and being with her family.
In addition to her husband, Dale, she is survived by her daughter, Meg Hudson and her husband Alex, of California; two stepsons, Michael Bush and his wife Kris, of Towanda, and David Bush and his wife Pam, of Watsontown; one stepdaughter, Tracey Badinger and her husband Glenn, of Weikert; one grandson, Kazuki Suzuki Hudson; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Kyoko Wakabayashi, of Japan; and one niece.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in Exchange Cemetery, 1318 White Hall Road, Turbotville, with Dave Auker officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.
