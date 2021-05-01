Kindergarten Camp will give all incoming kindergarteners at Middleburg and West Snyder Elementary schools a chance to adjust to school without the first-day jitters.
For three days in August the week before the start of the 2021-22 school year at Midd-West School District, the two elementary schools will give all kindergarten students a chance to ride the bus if they choose, tour their school and meet teachers and staff.
“It will be three hours each day. They’ll have snacks and play time,” said West Snyder Elementary School Principal Erin Sheedy, who, with Middleburg Elementary Principal Julie Lohr, pitched the program to the board last year.
Board President Victor Abate said the idea received support but the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to run last fall.
The board gave its approval to run the program at a cost not to exceed $10,000 for three hours a day on Aug. 16, 17 and 18. The district is paying for the program with funds from a federal Title 1 grant.
Abate said it will make it easier for kindergarteners to adjust to school “without hundreds of other kids” on the official first day of school.
“It’s a dry run without all the extra people in the building,” said Sheedy, who expects the kindergarten class in her Beaver Springs building will be between 55 and 65 pupils.
The typical kindergarten class at Middleburg Elementary is between 80 and 100, she said.
The transition from preschool or home to a school setting can be intimidating, Sheedy said, so giving the children a chance to meet one another and get a sense of their school surroundings before the official start of school will help ease anxiety.
The camp will also give teachers and staff a chance to get to know the pupils’ needs and help them better decide classroom placements.
“We want to make it the best kindergarten experience. We hook them in kindergarten,” said Sheedy, who said she anticipates the program will also help alleviate a lot of stress for everyone. “On the first day of school they’ll know where they’re going. There should be fewer tears.”