I’d like to begin by thanking the Warrior Run faculty and staff, as well as the school board, for all of their hard work over the past four years amongst the impacts of COVID. Our class has dealt with more restrictions and guidelines in high school than any other class thus far, and I think I speak for us all when saying that this has been the most normal year since freshman year of high school. Due to difficulties relating to construction, many of our class’s athletes were not able to practice at the school, but they did get to experience unique seasons in which we called other locations our home for practice. Undoubtedly, this year may have been the craziest yet, but I’m grateful to have had a senior year where we got as many opportunities to make memories as possible.
Throughout our educational experience, I have no doubt that we have all learned something about ourselves, each other, life, or even the world around us. One of the greatest epiphanies that I have had in high school is how kindness is associated with being visible, how much it can influence the acceptance of who we are, and how it builds and sustains trust. In other words, kindness gives us a purpose. A quote by Abraham Lincoln says, “Kindness is the only service that will stand the storm of life and not wash out. It will wear well and will be remembered long after the prism of politeness or the complexion of courtesy has faded away.” More often than not, our best memories from high school consist of times when we simply felt happy, and kindness always leads to happiness. In order to keep making memories for ourselves and others in the future, we have to actively practice being kind.
I’d like to share a personal example of how a random act of kindness affected me. One day last year, I was pleasantly surprised when two of my friends showed up to my house and gave me a KitKat bar from Sheetz. I was sick that day and declined their invitation to go out, yet they still went out of their way to show kindness towards me. That KitKat made my day; it improved my mood, empowered my self-esteem, and most importantly, it made me feel seen. There have been so many times in life where I’ve felt depressed, lonely and unappreciated. We’ve all felt this way at some moment in time, and nothing hurts worse than existing in a world where we feel purposeless or forgotten. Everyone wants and deserves to be seen, and the only way to make that happen is by performing acts of kindness to show that we care about others. Seniors, there are many negative forces such as drama or other social pressures that prevent us from being kind, but I encourage you to see through these barriers and treat others with sincerity and respect in your future. Kindness comes in no distinct form, so regardless of whether you buy someone a gift, tell someone thank you, or even exchange a smile, know that you have made a difference by making someone feel valued.
It is important to understand that kindness also functions as an agent of our acceptance of others, including ourselves. The truth is that we are all different. Due to varying opinions that shape our way of thinking, these differences are often the reason why kindness is absent in our lives. It’s not wrong to stay true to your beliefs and who you are, but it is wrong to criticize or harm others for their perspectives, because we do not walk in their shoes through life. We need to learn to accept our differences, as this is the first step to showing kindness. Without doing so, hatred can only grow, while self-confidence shrinks. Sometimes it can be hard to see through eyes other than our own, but always do your best to keep an open mind and try to see things from a different perspective. By doing so, we can empower others and learn to have pride in ourselves. That’s how we can carry Defender pride into our future.
The last thing I would like to suggest about kindness is how important it is to build trust in your relationships with others. Undoubtedly, all of our diverse futures consist of both challenges and relationships in some way. Although we are all strong individuals, there will be times when we need someone to help us up when we fall. This cannot happen unless we build trust with others. In reality, trust is a powerful sense of security, yet it can be so fragile. The easiest way we make or break trust is with our words and communication skills. When we say unkind things to others, our words can bounce off of them like a wall, or it can be like a stab to the heart. People take insults, tonality and opinions differently when heard, so you may hurt someone without realizing it. However, if we use genuine kindness with our words and actions, we don’t have to worry about discretely hurting others or damaging their trust. If we remember this next time we interact with someone, we can build strong friendships, connections, and romantic relationships through trust, so that we have someone to lean on when we are vulnerable.
Ultimately, we all want to feel something, and there is more depth to an act of kindness than simply making someone happy. Like many things though, kindness is a two way street. If you give kindness to others, you can rest easy knowing that someone will do the same for you in your time of need. and remember seniors, no one is perfect. We are all broken in some way. Take a look at your fellow classmates around you. We all may have had quarrels in the past, but I can guarantee that no one here is instinctively a bad person. We all go through different things, but everyone here deserves kindness and a chance to be forgiven. Remember that it’s never too late to start giving kindness.
As we move on to the next chapter of our lives, I encourage everyone on stage to simply be friendly to everyone they meet. I know from experience that it can be difficult to continuously give kindness when it isn’t always reciprocated, but keep doing it anyway. Bob Kerrey once stated, “Unexpected kindness is the most powerful, least costly, and most underrated agent of human change,” and I absolutely agree. We may only be a group of about 100 seniors, but considering that we all have different futures, we can change the lives of others wherever we go, even if it is just one smile per day. If we do this, I know we will receive kindness and appreciation in return. Remember, tonight is an example of how we, the Class of 2022, are appreciated. Graduation is not only a ceremony of honor and achievement, but one of gratitude and thanks. Congratulations Class of 2022, we did it. I hope the best for all of you, and regardless of your path, remember to treat others how you want to be treated. You won’t regret it. Thank you.