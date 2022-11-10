LEWISBURG — As part of an ongoing program to recognize vital nonprofits in communities the company serves, high-speed internet provider Kinetic donated $1,000 to the Union–Snyder Agency on Aging, which will use the gift to thank the agency’s staff members for their tireless work during the pandemic.
The nonprofit seeks to ensure the rights of older adults living in Union and Snyder counties live independent, meaningful and dignified lives in their own homes and communities, make informed decisions concerning their care, and stay active and productive for as long as possible. In-home services to assist clients and their families include home-delivered meals, personal care, respite care and caregiver support.
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards nominated the agency when Kinetic made commissioners aware of the Kinetic Community Grant program, benefitting important community nonprofits.
Similar grants have been awarded this year to Helping Hand Food Pantry of Elk County, Armstrong County Community Foundation and Strawberry Fields in State College.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER