EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg will accept unwanted electronic items as a fundraising project to benefit Valley children.
The items will be accepted for a small fee at the East Buffalo Township Recycling Center, Fairground Road, Lewisburg, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Dec. 28. Fees for the items are as follows:
Cellphones, small speakers, small radios, other handheld devices will cost $7 each;
Laptops, cameras, portable flat screen TVs, electronic game consoles, vacuum cleaners and c-pap machines will be $10 each;
Flat screen TVs 30 inches or less and inkjet printers will cost $20 each, and flat screen TVs greater than 31 inches will cost $35 each.
Computer towers and laser printers will cost $40 each.
The club won’t accept CRTs or curved-screened TVs, console or projection TVs, entertainment centers or items containing freon such as air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators or freezers.
Cash or check payments only.
— THE DAILY ITEM