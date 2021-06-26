SELINSGROVE — Kyle Knapp, 19, earned his first win at Selinsgrove Speedway in the late model feature on Stock Car Saturday Night.
“This is the one we’ve wanted for the last two years,” Knapp said.
Knapp trailed Jeff Rine early in the race and was unable to keep pace with Rine. That was until Rine got caught in lapped traffic and spun, which allowed Knapp to pass him for the lead.
After a restart, Rine slowed to a stop on the front stretch and withdrew from the race. Knapp held on after the second restart in quick succession to grab the win by 2.259 seconds over Jim Bernheisel.
“The top was really fast,” Knapp said. “I’m not sure what happened to Jeff; I don’t know if a tire went down or what.”
The win was Knapp’s second of the season after winning at Hummingbird Speedway a few weeks ago.
Former NASCAR driver David Stremme won the Mid-Atlantic Modifieds race. This was the first time this season the Mid-Atlantic Modifieds raced at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Despite several cautions throughout the race, Stremme held the lead for the rest of the race, winning by 1.272 seconds over Mike Altobelli.
The win was Stremme’s second at the speedway.
“I really like these cars,” Stremme said, “lots of horsepower on little tires. Nothing against the late models, but they rely on so much aero, and I really got tired of that in NASCAR.”
Devin Hart won his third limited late model feature of the season, and Jake Jones picked up the roadrunner win.
Hart took the lead on the second lap, and defeated Andrew Yoder by 1.32 seconds.
Jones slid under Adam Campbell, who was the early leader, to grab his third victory of the season.